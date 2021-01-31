https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/31/george-conway-punches-self-in-the-face-while-trying-to-dunk-on-donald-trump-jr-s-criticism-of-the-lincoln-project-a/

Ryan Girdusky, the conservative journalist who first broke the story about John Weaver weeks ago, accused The Lincoln project of lying in its statement today, saying “[m]embers did know” about his behavior and “they knew [he] was writing the story and warned” Weaver about it:

ICYMI his reporting back then:

The Lincoln Project was silent at first and now, all of a sudden, Weaver is a “predator”?

The whole MSM timeline over this stinks to high heaven:

But what might be worse than all of that is this statement from Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway who, while attempting to dunk on Donald Trump Jr. . . .

. . .punched himself right in the face:

Just like 2016:

The old tweets don’t lie, George:

Here’s some advice for George: Stop digging:

***

