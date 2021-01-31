https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/31/george-conway-punches-self-in-the-face-while-trying-to-dunk-on-donald-trump-jr-s-criticism-of-the-lincoln-project-a/

Ryan Girdusky, the conservative journalist who first broke the story about John Weaver weeks ago, accused The Lincoln project of lying in its statement today, saying “[m]embers did know” about his behavior and “they knew [he] was writing the story and warned” Weaver about it:

This statement by the @ProjectLincoln is an absolute lie. Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver pic.twitter.com/BZms5iLgpL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

ICYMI his reporting back then:

shout out to @RyanGirdusky, who broke the John Weaver story 3 weeks before anyone else. read about it here: https://t.co/MdPS10luzz — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) January 31, 2021

The Lincoln Project was silent at first and now, all of a sudden, Weaver is a “predator”?

When young men approached them they ignored it. When they heard I was working on the story they warned Weaver. When I wrote a story they said nothing. When Axios published a story they said he’s just gay Now he’s a predator.@ProjectLincoln lied. They knew. They’re complicit https://t.co/tDmJWVgweV — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

The whole MSM timeline over this stinks to high heaven:

I tweet the accusation: @ProjectLincoln silence

Victims tweet: more silence

I write my article: even more silence

Axios article: John weaver is gay, that’s all

NY Times article: he’s a predator What a joke https://t.co/lb6AULV2TR — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

But what might be worse than all of that is this statement from Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway who, while attempting to dunk on Donald Trump Jr. . . .

I sincerely apologize for supporting John Weaver’s candidacy for the presidency in the face of numerous credible public accusations of misconduct and supporting his claims that his accusers were all liars …. Oh, wait …. https://t.co/I2dFyjYG2V — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 31, 2021

. . .punched himself right in the face:

George Conway donated to the Trump campaign in 2016 he is trying to deflect from the fact that he had a known predator in his organization and like everyone else at the Lincoln project did nothing https://t.co/Mrz029GEZP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

Just like 2016:

So if he saying he’s better than Trump supporters because of accusations against the former president he’s not they existed when he was supporting Trump — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

The old tweets don’t lie, George:

George Conway in June 2017: “I still VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his admin, policies, the executive order [note: this refers to the travel ban known by some as the “Muslim ban”] … Those who support him, as I do…” https://t.co/eBQYgHufeo pic.twitter.com/9WXtaxcwqF — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 31, 2021

Here’s some advice for George: Stop digging:

George Conway is down in a hole and decided to keep digging https://t.co/FbuZF7thDv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

