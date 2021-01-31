https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/george-w-bush-picks-sides-calls-thank-former-vp-dick-cheney-daughters-service/

George W. Bush was always hesitant to speak out against Barack Obama who smeared him for years. But that certainly isn’t the case with President Trump.

Former President George W. Bush is choosing sides. The former Republican president reportedly called Dick Cheney on Saturday to thank him for his daughter’s service.

This comes just two weeks after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

KYMA reported:

Former President George W. Bush is making it clear that he supports Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican in the House, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, told CNN on Friday that Bush plans to praise Liz Cheney during a Saturday call with his former vice president, her father, Dick Cheney. When asked if Bush is planning to support Cheney if she faces a tough primary next year, Ford said, “You’re a few months ahead of us — we aren’t thinking about the next election cycle yet. But I do know that President Bush is planning to call VP Cheney tomorrow for two reasons: to wish him a happy 80th birthday, and to thank him for his daughter’s service.” The show of encouragement comes as the younger Cheney has faced intra-party criticism for joining nine other House Republicans and all House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump earlier this month for “incitement of insurrection” in light of his role in encouraging the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The post George W. Bush Picks Sides – Calls to Thank Former VP Dick Cheney for His Daughter’s Service appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

