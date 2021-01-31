https://www.oann.com/gop-lawmakers-seek-voting-reform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-lawmakers-seek-voting-reform

January 31, 2021

In the wake of a highly disputed presidential election, lawmakers reconsidered existing voting policies. On Thursday, veteran White House official Corey Lewandowski said President Trump would be included in future “voting integrity” efforts.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans looked to overturn a law that allows people to vote absentee without a medical excuse. In Arizona, one bill seeks to remove the permanent early voting list. Another would remove voters from that list if they’ve missed two election cycles of voting.

Additionally in Georgia, lawmakers introduced a bill requiring absentee voters to provide identification when picking up or dropping off ballots.

Lewandowski said he intends to hold people accountable in 2022.

“Part of my mission is going to be working with individuals from the Freedom Caucus, the Jimmy Jordan’s of the world, the Matt Gaetz’s, the Andy Biggs,’” Lewandowski noted. “To find the right candidates to have a unified effort behind these individuals to go and beat them in Republican primaries and make sure we’re holding people accountable.”

Lewandowski added that “the movement” of President Trump “is very real.” He also predicted the current leadership will be thrown out of office in 2022.

