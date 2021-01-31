http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AgzFQ0CK1T4/

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for his handling of the pandemic and reluctance to restore normalcy back to New York State.

Zeldin described his home state as being “done” with the sitting governor.

“I think that much of New York State is done with Andrew Cuomo,” he said. “And he’s up for reelection again in 2022. We don’t have term limits in New York statutorily. However, we do have term limits when New Yorkers go to the ballot box. They don’t have to keep reelecting him. This is someone who he’d be going for his fourth term. And there’s a certain amount of arrogance as if his tough work is done. Now it’s about collecting Emmys and writing books.”

“He’s not talking about restoring freedoms,” Zeldin added. “He’s not talking about cutting taxes. He’s not talking about public safety. Instead, they’re going the other way, with cashless bail. And you see the defund the police movement in New York City. So, hopefully, New Yorkers take action and save our state next November 2022.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

