Ten Senate Republicans led by Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsBiden reignites immigration fight in Congress Paul says Roberts’s absence ‘crystalized’ argument against Trump impeachment Democrats ready to bypass Republicans on COVID-19 relief bill MORE of Maine proposed their own framework on Sunday for a COVID-19 relief package in an apparent attempt to stave off accusations the GOP is unwilling to work with the Biden administration on pandemic aid.

In a letter released by Collins’s office, the senators, including Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney blasts news of Trump call with Taylor Greene: ‘Lies of a feather flock together’ Marjorie Taylor Greene touts Trump call amid growing backlash Leaving the GOP After 46 years and feeling ‘politically homeless’ MORE (R-Utah) and Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden signs series of orders to tackle climate change | Republicans press Granholm on fossil fuels during confirmation hearing Republicans press Granholm on fossil fuels during confirmation hearing MORE (R-La.), urge President Biden to meet with them and discuss “how we can work together to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.”

“We recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” they wrote.

Their plan would include another round of economic impact payments targeted to “those families who need assistance the most,” including adult dependents, and extends federal unemployment benefits among other provisions.

“[W]e note that billions of dollars remain unspent from the previous COVID relief packages,” the senators wrote.

“Just last month, Congress provided $900 billion in additional resources, and communities are only now receiving much of that assistance. Some of the spending appropriated through the CARES Act, passed last March, also has yet to be exhausted,” the GOP senators added. “The proposal we have outlined is mindful of these past efforts, while also acknowledging the priorities that need additional support right now.”

Cassidy said on “Fox News Sunday” that the GOP senators’ package would total $600B and include direct payments of $1,000.

“We’ve received the letter, and will be reviewing it over the course of the day,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese Brian DeeseSunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock Georgia senators press administration, Senate Dems on coronavirus relief: report White House aides push back on idea of splitting up relief package MORE said Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

A $1.9 trillion plan proposed by the Biden administration would include a third round of direct stimulus payments to Americans, this time totaling $1,400, while also providing billions for other measures such as rental assistance, increases to SNAP benefits, and other provisions.

Democrats including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock Sanders baseball card of inauguration meme breaks sales record set by Fauci Bernie Sanders claps back at billionaire’s criticism: ‘Cry me a river’ MORE (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, have warned that Democrats would seek to pass the plan through the budget reconciliation process, which requires just 51 votes, if GOP senators do not work with them on pandemic relief.

–Rema Rahman contributed to this report, which was updated at 9:26 a.m.

