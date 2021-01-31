https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-senators-unveil-618-billion-coronavirus-relief-proposal-counter-bidens-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of 10 Republican senators are proposing a $618 billion stimulus bill to counter the $1.9 trillion proposal that President Biden has unveiled.

The framework of the proposal includes $1,000 direct stimulus payments instead of the $1,400 that Biden proposed.

“Provides another $1,000/person (for $1,600 total including Dec. 2020 amt). For singles, begins phasing out at $40K/yr with a $50K cap,” reads a draft of the proposal released by Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins. “For joint filers, begins phasing out at $80K/yr with a $100K cap. $500 for dependent adults and children. No checks to convicted inmates.”

Biden’s plan does not specify income requirements for the direct payments. The GOP draft also has more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and increased federal funds for public schools. The draft framework does not include the $350 billion in state and local relief funding that’s part of Biden’s proposal.

In addition to Collins, Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Todd Young of Indiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Jerry Moran of Kansas are also part of the new proposal.

The group of Republicans are expected to meet with Biden early this week.

