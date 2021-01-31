http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WbGUUz4bQ_s/

During Sunday’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News Channel, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned of big corporations acting as “the hand of the government.”

According to Hawley, Democrats are cheering on big tech companies and big corporations to use their “unprecedented concentration of power” to impose their viewpoints on the American public.

“What we have is an unprecedented concentration of power by these corporate monopolies working in league with the left,” Hawley told host Mark Levin. “I call them the woke capitalists. You know, they are only interested in capitalism in so far as they can control it and use it to impose their viewpoints on the American public. You know, our founders, they were against monopolies. They really hated monopolies. They were very wary of monopolies, and rightfully so because when you concentrate power in a few hands, bad things always happen. And that’s what’s happening now, Mark.”

“You’ve got these big tech companies who effectively control more and more speech in America,” he continued. “We have seen how they want to use that. They want to shut down conservatives, they want to shut down libertarians, they want to take down competitors like Parler, they want to tell you what you can and cannot say. And it’s not just the tech companies. It’s also the corporate monopolies in other areas.”

Hawley went on to say this is something that has not been seen in America before.

“We’re dealing with a party now that loves the idea of concentrated power, that loves the idea of power gathered into a few hands. I mean … they are the party of the powerful. I mean, there is no doubt about it. They are a party of biggest monopoly corporations, they’re the party of big tech, they are a party of Hollywood, of course — and have been for years,” he advised.

“The Democrats, they love what tech is doing,” Hawley added. “When … tech destroyed Parler, destroyed a competitor, you talk about an antitrust violation, the Democrats cheered them on. They thought that was wonderful. When tech is out there censoring conservatives, kicking them off the platform, they thought that was wonderful. They want them to do more. What they basically want to do is use these corporations as the hand of government.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

