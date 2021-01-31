https://www.oann.com/hunter-biden-prepping-for-art-career-with-shady-dealer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hunter-biden-prepping-for-art-career-with-shady-dealer

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Hunter Biden is reportedly planning to unveil his first art show with a dealer who faced some serious charges. According to reports on Saturday, Biden will be holding his first solo show in the SoHo borough of New York City with George Berges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georges Bergès Gallery (@georgesbergesgallery)

Berges was arrested in the past for making terrorist threats as well as assault with a deadly weapon in California.

The shady art dealer also reportedly has strong ties with China. He has showcased Chinese artists and aspires to open a gallery in the communist country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georges Bergès Gallery (@georgesbergesgallery)

