Hunter Biden arrives in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Hunter Biden is reportedly planning to unveil his first art show with a dealer who faced some serious charges. According to reports on Saturday, Biden will be holding his first solo show in the SoHo borough of New York City with George Berges.

Berges was arrested in the past for making terrorist threats as well as assault with a deadly weapon in California.

The shady art dealer also reportedly has strong ties with China. He has showcased Chinese artists and aspires to open a gallery in the communist country.

