(FOX NEWS) — John Stamos has urged his fans to be mindful of coronavirus guidelines with a personal story he shared on Twitter.

The 57-year-old actor started off with his Twitter thread Friday afternoon, where he explained he has had to keep his distance from his family due to the pandemic.

“My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. I’m grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time,” Stamos wrote. “I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!”

