A spokesperson for Donald Trump on Sunday announced lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his impeachment defense team.

Trump praised Schoen and Castor for having “significant trial experience in high profile cases.”

Saturday night it was reported that five of Trump’s lawyers have left the impeachment defense team with just over a week to go before the senate trial.

According to CNN, two lead lawyers and three other attorneys left Trump’s defense team over a disagreement on legal strategy.

David Schoen represented Roger Stone and Bruce Castor served as the DA for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Trump’s new impeachment lawyer David Schoen also represented Roger Stone in Stone’s sentencing and appeal. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 31, 2021

“I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President,” Castor wrote. “The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

