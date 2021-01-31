https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/536666-kinzinger-gop-is-not-a-trump-first-party

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerSunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock The Memo: Center-right Republicans fear party headed for disaster GOP has growing Marjorie Taylor Greene problem MORE (R-Ill.) said on Sunday that the Republican Party is not a “Trump-first party,” adding that he believes support for former President Trump Donald TrumpKelli Ward rejects request for Arizona GOP race audit Gun sales on the rise amid pandemic uncertainty, Biden’s vow for gun reform Top Trump impeachment lawyer Bowers leaves team: reports MORE is separate from support for the GOP.

Speaking with Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddSenators spar over validity of Trump impeachment trial Fauci tells Maddow he was ‘blocked’ from going on show under Trump admin Officials brace for second Trump impeachment trial MORE on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Kinzinger was asked for his thoughts on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyImpeaching a former official rests on a shaky precedent Lou Dobbs knocks ‘petty’ Republicans criticizing Trump Marjorie Taylor Greene touts Trump call amid growing backlash MORE’s (R-Calif.) recent meeting with Trump. Todd noted that Trump appeared to be eager to share a photo from that meeting and wondered if the party was rejoining Trump after distancing from him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“You know, I think your point about that picture is important. So it shows that the former president is desperate to continue to look like he’s leading the party, and the problem is, until we push back and say, you know, this is not a Trump-first party; this is a country first party. In some cases, you may support Donald Trump in that effort, but in my case, I believe that that’s a whole new movement,” Kinzinger said.

EXCLUSIVE: @RepKinzinger responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Mar-a-Lago visit, says “this is not a Trump first party, this is a country first party.” #MTP “Until we all stand up and say that, we are going to be chasing our tails here.” pic.twitter.com/n6ToaxN07O — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 31, 2021

Todd noted that Kinzinger was originally meant to appear on the show along with other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump but appeared alone.

“Look, it’s really difficult. I mean, all of a sudden imagine everybody that supported you, or so it seems that way, your friends, your family, has turned against you. They think you’re selling out,” Kinzinger said. “But the reality is this: This is a time to choose. It’s a time to choose what we’re going to be.”

Kinzinger last week acknowledged that his vote to impeach Trump may turn out to be “terminal” to his career. The congressman is likely to face primary challenges due to his decision, but he has so far stood by his vote.



