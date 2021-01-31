https://www.dailywire.com/news/leah-remini-says-her-16-year-old-daughter-keeps-her-woke

Actress and Scientology whistleblower Leah Remini credits her 16-year-old daughter with being more “woke” about social and racial causes.

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Remini said that her daughter will often discover social causes, such as systemic racism and climate change, for her to champion on social media.

“She sends me things that I should be posting on social media about systemic racism, social [injustice],” Remini said. “[She’s] constantly saying, ‘mom, you need to be doing this,’ I need less plastics in this house. Here’s another water we need to … She’s very conscious, and that’s why she gets away with being 16 to her mommy.”

Barrymore said that while she wishes youth would live simpler lives away from social media, she believed that the tradeoff is them having a more conscious mind about the world.

“I sometimes wish that we could be raising kids with playing until the street lights go on and no social media, but that’s just not the world we live in,” Barrymore said. “I do think a trade-off is this wokeness, this awareness that’s incredible.”

“I wasn’t thinking about these things when I was her age,” Remini added. “I was thinking about Jordash and Sergio Valente. Stuart’s what I was thinking about.”

“So the fact that they are now aware of the world around them and they are — to me, it makes me so proud to know that she’s somebody who cares about what’s happening in the world, that isn’t just about her world, that she can affect change,” she concluded.

Through her A&E docuseries “Scientology and The Aftermath,” Leah Remini has preached heavily against Scientology while demanding the United States government revoke its tax-exempt status.

“The church certainly knows that there are rapes, molestations and physical abuse going on — which is why I keep saying I think the FBI would be successful if they conducted a raid, as they did in 1977,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in 2019. “Every crime that Scientology has ever committed or hidden is contained in their folders. I don’t know that I’ve begun the healing process. When Scientology’s tax exempt status is revoked and people are in prison, that’s when I’ll start healing. Until then, I’m still in the fight.”

During his administration, President Trump reportedly expressed interest in potentially revoking Scientology’s tax-exempt status, though no actions were ever taken. Should Scientology lose its tax-exempt status, which was granted to the organization in 1993, the fallout would be colossal in financial terms.

Last December, Remini berated celebrity Tom Cruise after his infamous COVID-19 rant on the set of “Mission: Impossible” went viral, saying it was a part of some Scientology publicity stunt.

“Tom does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity,” Remini wrote on the anti-Scientology blog The Underground Bunker. “Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mind-blowing. I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person.”

