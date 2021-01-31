https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lincoln-project-founder-messaged-14-year-old-boy-for-sex/

NYT ‘breaks’ Groomer Project story weeks late

Two weeks after conservatives outed Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver as a sexual pervert who was grooming boys as young as 14 years old, the New York Times is finally running the story themselves.

The man who helped build an organization that spent millions attacking President Trump and his supporters has been accused by 21 men of sending unwanted sexual advances. In one case, he messaged a boy as young as 14.

How did they get so much money? Film producer David Geffen gave $500,000, Google parent Alphabet gave $130,000, and the University of California gave nearly $300,000.

Want the literal receipts on the Lincoln Project? You know I got you covered. pic.twitter.com/K8Nr0EUYhx — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2021

Weaver was a senior adviser to Senator John McCain

And chief strategist for John Kasich’s 2016 presidential bid

