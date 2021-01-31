https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/31/lol-this-cant-be-real-the-lincoln-projects-statement-on-john-weaver-sexually-harassing-young-men-is-so-bad-all-we-can-do-is-laugh/

If The Lincoln Project thinks this distances them from John Weaver we’ve got some beachfront property for sale in Kansas.

Our favorite line is the one RedSteeze was good enough to highlight for everyone …

Because you know, John might not have been able to control himself around Rick Wilson.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, we get what they’re saying but c’mon with this, really?! They so badly want to be seen as the victim here when in reality it is the young men (some as young as 14 meaning a minor) are the real victims. Sorry guys but you are the company you keep.

Annnd we’re dead.

Is this real — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 31, 2021

Right?!

Yep! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2021

Good gravy.

“We are grateful beyond words that he didn’t fondle any of us.” — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) January 31, 2021

Lol, indeed. — Not Melvin (@monkeyboy100001) January 31, 2021

“He was our co-founder and we obviously knew, but apparently never physically around anyone.” — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 31, 2021

“We’re really sorry he’s a dirtbag, and we feel bad for his victims. But the most important thing is that we’re okay.” — CMDohm (@CMDohm) January 31, 2021

It’s what Abraham Lincoln would have wanted. — mark (@joejangle123) January 31, 2021

Poor Abe, he would never stop throwing up if he saw what these yahoos had done to his name and legacy.

***

