UPDATED 7:15 AM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

A major storm battered the East Coast and Mid Atlantic and will bring high winds and heavy snowfall into next week.

On Saturday, all hands were on deck as New York and several other states began to prepare for the slow-moving storm headed their way.

“It is going to start on Long Island, after midnight Sunday to Monday morning and the duration of this storm has given us some certain concerns,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “It is going to be starting very very early, right after midnight that Monday morning… and then into Monday night and start tapering off into Tuesday morning.”

The storm slammed the West Coast last week and produced record amounts of rain and snowfall across the Golden State.

Experts said snowfall in the New York state area could range anywhere between six to 12 inches. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said he directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets.

“We are expecting blizzard-like conditions with wind gusts up to 55 mph,” Curran added. “I know that you hear us say this every storm to please stay off the roads and this time it is really important.”

Cuomo also warned residents against potential power outages. He added officials will closely monitor the response of utility companies to ensure outages are addressed immediately.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 100 million people were placed under winter storm watches, warnings or winter weather advisories.

In the meantime, forecasters in the New England area said the storm could last through Wednesday.

