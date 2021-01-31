https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/maxine-waters-made-1-1-million-payments-daughter-campaign-cash/

(POST MILLENNIAL) — Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has given over $1.1 million in campaign cash to her own daughter, federal records show.

According to records reported by the Federal Election Commission, Rep. Waters gave more than $1m to her daughter through her campaigns since 2003. Fox News reports that Karen Waters received upwards of $1.1m for her services with her mother’s campaigns. The latest influx of cash – $250,000 – came from the most recent election cycle. In total, the Democratic rep made over 160 payments to her daughter since 2003.

Waters was paid for her slate-mailing operations to boost her mother’s re-election in California.

