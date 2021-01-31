https://thepostmillennial.com/democratic-rep-maxine-waters-made-over-1-1m-in-payments-to-her-daughter-using-campaign-cash

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has given over $1.1 million in campaign cash to her own daughter, federal records show.

According to records reported by the Federal Election Commission, Rep. Waters gave more than $1m to her daughter through her campaigns since 2003. Fox News reports that Karen Waters received upwards of $1.1m for her services with her mother’s campaigns. The latest influx of cash – $250,000 – came from the most recent election cycle. In total, the Democratic rep made over 160 payments to her daughter since 2003.

Waters was paid for her slate-mailing operations to boost her mother’s re-election in California.

Fox News reports:

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is highered to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Congresswoman Waters was reportedly the only federal politician to use a slate-mailer operation during the 2020 general election.

Rep. Waters made over 30 payments to her daughter during the 2020 campaign cycle, much of which went to Slate Mailer Management Fees, her daughter’s company. Two additional payments were also made to her daughter for “GOTV” (get out the vote) services.

According to the publication, the practice is not altogether uncommon in California, which has seen other notable politicians including Gov. Gavin Newsom use it as a campaigning method. Vice President Kamala Harris also used the practice in 2017 during her Senate run.