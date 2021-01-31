https://www.oann.com/n-j-declares-state-of-emergency-as-severe-winter-storm-brings-snow-and-high-winds/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-j-declares-state-of-emergency-as-severe-winter-storm-brings-snow-and-high-winds

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

New Jersey declared a state of emergency in anticipation for the winter storm set to dump over a foot of snow. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) announced the order on Sunday in response to the severe weather warning from the National Weather Service.

BREAKING: In preparation for the expected winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 7:00 PM tonight. State agencies are ready to respond, and we will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. pic.twitter.com/AJo2803hLC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 31, 2021

Garden State residents are preparing for the slow moving coastal storm, which is also set to bring strong winds and possible shore flooding.

“We’re getting some last minute stuff for the obviously impending snow storm,” New Jersey resident Jeff Russo said. “Got two kids to pick up from the in-laws, get them home and prepare for the snow.”

The storm has led county officials to temporarily suspend COVID-19 vaccination sites and New Jersey transit services.

Tomorrow, Monday, February 1st, NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail, and Access Link service will be suspended systemwide for the entire service day. https://t.co/2RyuFbiyGx pic.twitter.com/wUhs2UDxEj — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) February 1, 2021

