https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/31/nah-hes-too-busy-killing-jobs-stephen-kings-smug-and-unfunny-dig-at-trump-only-makes-sleepy-joe-biden-look-worse/

If you want to see real privilege look no further than the tweets of elected Democrats and entertainers talking about how much happier they are now that they don’t have to worry about Trump writing mean tweets or going golfing on the weekend.

This editor would gladly take the mean tweets over the tens of thousands of Americans LOSING THEIR JOBS with the stroke of a pen.

For example, Stephen King just doesn’t get it (because he doesn’t have to):

It’s the weekend, and we have a president who isn’t playing golf. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 31, 2021

It’s the weekend, and we have a president who doesn’t give a damn about American jobs.

It’s the weekend, and we have a president who just canceled tens of thousands of jobs.

It’s the weekend, and we have a president WHO THINKS HE’S A SENATOR.

We could do this all day. Luckily we don’t have to, we can leave that to the good people on Twitter:

To be fair, we also have a President that doesn’t know where he is. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) January 31, 2021

Heh.

Reasons why Joe doesn’t play golf. Playing checkers is physically exhausting for him.

He can’t remember where his ball is at.

Counting from 1-18 is impossible, much less keeping score for a par 72 course.

He’s already on hole 17 in regards to average lifespan. — Corum 🇺🇸 ❤️ #45 & USA 🇺🇸 (@dwcorum) January 31, 2021

Something like that.

BC he physically cannot… — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mamasherry21) January 31, 2021

THIS.

He is mentally and physically unable to — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) January 31, 2021

It’s snowing, dipstick. No one is golfing in DC today. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) January 31, 2021

There’s that too.

Heh.

he can’t even take a shower without breaking a leg, fella. — PatriotParty2024 (@DBrassiere) January 31, 2021

He can’t find his balls — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) January 31, 2021

We see what he did there.

*snickers*

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Dude, he’s playing Chinese Checkers in his Geri-chair. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) January 31, 2021

That’s only because he can’t spell his name anymore — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) January 31, 2021

He also isn’t doing anything to help Americans. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) January 31, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

Showing that privilege a little, Stephen.

***

