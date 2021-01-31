https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/31/nah-hes-too-busy-killing-jobs-stephen-kings-smug-and-unfunny-dig-at-trump-only-makes-sleepy-joe-biden-look-worse/

If you want to see real privilege look no further than the tweets of elected Democrats and entertainers talking about how much happier they are now that they don’t have to worry about Trump writing mean tweets or going golfing on the weekend.

This editor would gladly take the mean tweets over the tens of thousands of Americans LOSING THEIR JOBS with the stroke of a pen.

For example, Stephen King just doesn’t get it (because he doesn’t have to):

It’s the weekend, and we have a president who doesn’t give a damn about American jobs.

It’s the weekend, and we have a president who just canceled tens of thousands of jobs.

It’s the weekend, and we have a president WHO THINKS HE’S A SENATOR.

We could do this all day. Luckily we don’t have to, we can leave that to the good people on Twitter:

Heh.

Something like that.

THIS.

There’s that too.

Heh.

We see what he did there.

*snickers*

Ain’t that the truth?

Showing that privilege a little, Stephen.

***

Related:

‘Biden lied about taking care of the American people’! #BidenLied trends when LEFTIES start calling him out and it’s GLORIOUS

OMG IT’S A MIRACLE! Byron York shows HUGE drop in new COVID cases per day and just GUESS when it started

DUH! Ted Cruz uses Chris Cuomo to MOCK Chris Cillizza for being concerned about ‘troubling reality’ of Andrew Cuomo and COVID

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...