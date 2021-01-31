https://americanlookout.com/newt-gingrich-when-biden-says-unity-he-really-means-conformity/

Joe Biden is constantly talking about unity but his behavior and the behavior of people around him says something completely different.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich suggests that want Biden really wants is conformity.

It makes sense, doesn’t it?

Gingrich writes at FOX News:

Newt Gingrich: Biden says ‘unity’ but he really means ‘conformity’ – here’s what the real deal would look like

There seems to be a continued, deep split between the message of unity the President Joe Biden administration would like us to hear – and what its actions are communicating.

Again, President Biden’s inaugural address was great. It hit the right themes of bringing people together as Americans. But he promptly walked up to the White House and created dissonance with his first volley of clearly partisan left-wing executive orders.

Much of his first week has been filled with the consequences of these divisive orders.

More and more people are realizing that President Biden’s order to disallow discrimination based on gender or gender identity in Title IX essentially eliminates women’s sports.

Keep in mind: One of the main features of Title IX, when it was passed in 1972, ensured that colleges and universities that receive federal funding offered sporting programs in which women could compete. Without Title IX, women – most of whom cannot physically compete with male athletes due to differences in musculature and hormones – didn’t have the same athletic opportunities their male cohorts had.

Gingrich has also been critical of Biden on Twitter lately. Take a look:

Why would President Biden issue an executive order banning the term “Chinese virus”? Covid 19 came from China. No one doubts that. Biden’s executive order banning “Chinese virus” is like a big wet kiss to the dictator Xi Jinping. Pretty pathetic for an Amnerican President. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 29, 2021

The Biden administration is fast becoming the “job-killing administration.”https://t.co/nxflgPh70s — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 29, 2021

As usual, Gingrich offers analysis that cuts like a knife.

