UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Two Ohio lawmakers are seeking to set a day aside to celebrate President Trump by turning his birthday into a holiday.

Correcting: Ohio Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus are looking for cosponsors to declare June 14 “President Donald J. Trump Day” to “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history” – that’s Trump’s birthday (also Flag Day) pic.twitter.com/h3kfRorxp9 — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 29, 2021

In an email Friday, Rep. Jon Cross (R-Ohio) and Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Ohio) asked their colleagues for support with an upcoming bill, which aims to celebrate the 45th President on June 14.

In the email, they called on fellow lawmakers “to show the three million Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect President Trump that the legislature recognizes the accomplishments of his administration.” They added it’s important to set a day aside to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.

Although the media has tarnished the achievements of the President’s legacy, the lawmakers asserted President Trump led our nation to unparalleled prosperity.

