An Oklahoma woman celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday — three months after beating COVID-19 — and marked the milestone at a parade thrown by her family and friends.

Della Hathorne was honored with the socially distanced parade in Guthrie, ABC affiliate KOCO 5 reported.

“I didn’t know that they were gonna do all of that,” Hathorne told the news outlet.

One family member said Hathorne was “very emotional” throughout the parade.

“She said, ‘I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to cry.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s what you have sleeves on your jacket so you can wipe your tears with that,'” the relative told the news outlet. “So that’s what she did.”

“She does everything for everybody else’s. It’s time to do something for her,” another relative added.

Hathorne — a mother of seven, grandmother to 26 and great-grandmother to more than 100 — battled the coronavirus last year. She spent almost two weeks at Mercy Hospital Logan County in Guthrie, and successfully fought off the virus in mid-October, the ABC affiliate reported at the time.

