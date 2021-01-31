https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mikepence-stormingthecapitol-fundraising-vp/2021/01/31/id/1007970

Former Vice President is planning his political future, one that very likely makes a break from former President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Among the moves will be forming a fundraising group that keeps him close to donors, writing a memoir, and settling back down in Indiana, sources told NBC News.

First will be cementing ties to non-profit social welfare organization under 501(c)4, which can remain active in politics and keeps its donors secret, per the report.

While Trump seeks to primary never-Trump Republicans before 2022, supporting the anti-Trump Republicans is not yet in Pence’s plans, as he looks to distance himself from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and defaming of those calling out election fraud and denying the certification of the Electoral College.

“That’s a long way off,” a source told NBC News of the side he takes in the primaries before 2022.

Further down the road is the question whether Pence will run for president in 2024, perhaps even against Trump, someone he might even be called to testify for or against in the Senate impeachment trial in February.

The Pences have lived in the governor’s mansion and the vice president’s residence for the past 8 years, so they do not own a home, but he does intend to buy a home in Indiana as he weighs his future, per NBC News.

