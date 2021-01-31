https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/kamala-harris-says-will-job-creation-around-reclaiming-abandoned-land-mines-video/

“Land Mines”

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden and his “Climate Envoy” John Kerry are waging war on the energy sector but fear not because Kamala Harris is here to save the day.

Kamala Harris talked about creating news jobs in her interview and shared her brilliant idea to “build back better”….by reclaiming abandoned land mines in West Virginia.

“All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.”



.@KamalaHarris says there will be job creation around “reclaiming abandoned land mines” in West Virginia. “All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.” pic.twitter.com/xnXP3ra8bN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 31, 2021

