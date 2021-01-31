https://newspushed.com/nancy-pelosi-just-revealed-how-she-plans-to-throw-marjorie-taylor-greene-out-of-congress/

Joe Biden’s presidency is off to a bumbling start.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking for a distraction to keep Democrats united and Republicans divided.

Now Nancy Pelosi just revealed how she plans to throw Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress.

Democrats and the Fake News Media are collaborating to nuke conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene over her high profile effort to fight the Left and stop socialism.

Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for corruption and abuse of power for actions on Biden’s first day in office.

That made Greene a marked woman.

Fake News Media outlets began combing through Greene’s old social media posts to smear her as a conspiracy theorist.

Pelosi seized on old posts by Greene suggesting Democrats welcomed school shootings to push gun control.

During a press conference Pelosi demanded Republicans boot Marjorie Taylor Greene off the education committee because of those comments.

“What I am concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who is willing to overlook, ignore those statements, assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked of killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Pelosi declared.

Kicking a member off committees is a way to isolate them and deny them the ability to provide for their district.

Pelosi knows full well that removing Greene from her committee assignments is the first step in removing her from Congress.

But so far Republican leadership refused to take the bait.

That means Pelosi will only ratchet up her attacks and smears in the coming days and weeks.

Renewed Right will keep you up-to-date on any new developments in this ongoing story.

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

