Pharmaceutical giants worked urgently to come up with a vaccine for COVID-19, but now it turns out a majority of Americans say they’ll refuse the shots or delay getting one until they see more data about effectiveness and side effects, a new poll finds.

Although more Americans are open to the vaccine compared to a December survey, 51% won’t be getting shots anytime soon, according to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Of that group, 31% say they want to see more proof of the vaccine’s effectiveness and reports in side effects before they proceed; 13% are flat-out refusing to take the shots and 7% say they will get jabbed only if required.

“Those who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 have many concerns and information needs related to the new vaccines,’” the pollsters said in a release. “About half say they don’t have enough information about the vaccine’s side effects or effectiveness.’”

The poll also found that the share of U.S. adults who want to get the vaccine as soon as possible has increased since December among black, Hispanic, and white adults.

Rural residents continue to be among the most resistant to getting vaccinated, the poll also found.

The survey found that Republicans are more hesitant to take the shots.

“Partisanship continues to be a factor in attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccination,” the pollsters wrote.

Thirty-three percent said they will definitely not get the vaccine or will get it only if required to do so for work, school or other activities, according to the poll.

