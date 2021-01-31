https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/psaki-says-there-review-whether-trump-should-retain-ability-access?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the matter of whether to allow former President Trump access to intelligence briefings is under review.

“Has the White House made a determination about whether it will continue to extend the privilege of intelligence briefings to former President Trump, given the concerns among some Democrats that he’ll either misuse it or leverage it to enrich himself?” a reporter inquired.

Psaki said that she had brought the matter up to the national security team before but there had not been a conclusion the last time she inquired about the issue. She said she’d be “happy to follow up on it and see if there’s more to share.”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said during an interview last month on CBS’s Face the Nation days before the end of Trump’s term that Trump should not remain eligible to access intelligence briefings: “There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, not now, not in the future,” Schiff said. “I don’t think he can be trusted with it now and in the future, he certainly can’t be trusted.”

