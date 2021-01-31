https://thehill.com/policy/international/536687-queen-elizabeth-to-host-biden-world-leaders-ahead-of-g7-summit

Queen Elizabeth is set to host President Biden and a slate of other world leaders at Buckingham Palace before the Group of Seven (G7) summit in June.

The queen will be joined by fellow members of the royal family, including Charles, the prince of Wales, and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, in addition to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Sunday Times first reported.

The United Kingdom is set to host the first in-person G7 summit since 2019 in June in Cornwall, England. The G7 is composed of the U.K., the U.S., Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from Australia, India, South Korea and the European Union are also expected to attend the June summit, according to the BBC.

The queen’s reception organized by royal and governmental officials will target the so-called “special relationship” between the U.K. and the U.S., according to the Sunday Times. Queen Elizabeth is also set to meet with Biden one-on-one.

The queen has met with every U.S. president since the beginning of her reign in 1952, except for former President Lyndon Johnson.

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpKelli Ward rejects request for Arizona GOP race audit Gun sales on the rise amid pandemic uncertainty, Biden’s vow for gun reform Top Trump impeachment lawyer Bowers leaves team: reports MORE scrapped in-person plans for the 2020 G7 summit over coronavirus concerns, with world leaders instead convening over videoconference. The virtual summit was delayed until November of last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

