S.E. Cupp is such a huge disappointment.

Sorry, not sorry.

This editor truly used to look up to her but when she went to CNN it all changed. We’ve joked about there being something in the water at CNN but at this point, it’s not funny anymore. And here’s the thing, we don’t disagree with her about some of the nonsense Rep. Marjorie Greene has spewed (Jews using lasers, really?) BUT this thread from Cupp is just a bunch of pandering horse crap and she should know better:

We live in a time when a person who peddles conspiracy theories about Satanic pedophiles, staged shootings and a malign Jewish space force, wants to overturn elections, supports EXECUTING politicians, isn’t shamed or arrested, but is put on the EDUCATION Committee by Republicans. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 31, 2021

Does she really want to play the OUTRAGE over elected officials sitting on committees game because we’ve got a list of Democrats that look even worse and you know what, we can’t seem to find any tweets from her calling on them to be removed and denounced?

Ilhan Omar ring any bells?

Rashida Tlaib?

Eric Swalwell?

Tlaib

AOC

Omar

Pressley

Warnock

Cori Bush Also, not in Congress:

Sharpton

Keith Ellison

Jesse Jackson Anti-semites all.

And all Democrat rock stars. — DEATH’S GUINEA PIG 4.0 (Parler: DGP 4.0)🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) January 31, 2021

Yeah.

If you’re wondering where the party goes, post-Trump… here’s part of your answer. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 31, 2021

Oh FFS, this is a cheap shot and she knows it. They’re trying to desperately paint anyone who disagrees with their ideas as some sort of unhinged Nazi Trump supporter … any idea why they’d be doing this now?

Until and unless the party denounces and removes her, the party is @mtgreenee, and she is the party. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 31, 2021

If we rolled our eyes any further in the back of our heads we’d see China sending another check to Hunter Biden.

The Democrats are defined by their worst representative, too, right? Swalwell got caught having a Chinese spy for a girlfriend- yet not a word of condemnation or disapproval from a single Democrat. Until he’s removed, the Democrats are Swalwell — OK_Steve_OK (@SteveJacob) January 31, 2021

Swalwell is accused of banging a Chinese spy.

But you know, Greene said some dumb stuff so yeah.

Luckily, we don’t let leftist, shilling twits decide what does or doesn’t represent the GOP. https://t.co/4aGavmPstR — G (@justthatG_uy) January 31, 2021

This. ^

Cupp really sold her soul for that fat CNN paycheck, didn’t she? — Horton Hears a New Year (@RollCall79) January 31, 2021

Being a CNN shill must pay well.

So you hate elections. — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 31, 2021

Guess the Same goes for the democrats with Omar and Tlaib, correct? — Their nonnie (@ceastwoo) January 31, 2021

FOH and your dumbass followers will gobble this up like the idiots that they are. — RM1EVOthe3rd (@Rm1EvoThe3rd) January 31, 2021

The right denounces their crazies. The left embraces theirs. — NefariousNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) January 31, 2021

The Left circles the wagons and protects their crazies.

Yup.

So Swallwell who sleeps with Chinese spies is the democrat party. Fun game — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) January 31, 2021

And Cupp just keeps playing it.

***

