UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Rising frustration over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) response to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a growing number of California Democrats to renounce their support for the liberal leader.

Newsom, who first came under fire for dining with unmasked guests at an upscale restaurant while advising citizens to stay home, is now being condemned for his hypocritical actions towards businesses.

A number of small business across the Golden State have suffered under Newsom’s restrictive stay-at-home orders.

“All the businesses that are going under, we need your help,” Angela Mardsen, owner of Pineapple Saloon and Grill said. “We need somebody to do something about this!”

LA restaurant owner Angela Marsden of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill is told to shut down her outdoor dining, while just feet away, a film crew has set up its craft services in an almost identical setting. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) December 7, 2020

More skepticism surrounding the efficacy of the lockdowns has continued to rise. One restaurant owner claimed state officials wouldn’t give her a straight answer when she asked about the data used to support California’s second wave of lockdowns.

The growing disdain against the Democrat state leader has prompted several businesses to take legal action. Now, members of Newsom’s own party are criticizing him for his lack of support for labor groups statewide.

The vice president of SEIU United Services Workers West Union said Newsom is putting workers out to die. Her remarks came after Newsom removed a number of union workers from the state’s vaccine priority tiers.

The Lincoln Club of Orange County called for the Democrat’s resignation, citing his mishandling of billions in taxpayer dollars and a botched distribution of Paycheck Protection Program funds.

He should be. https://t.co/ZGxesXdmSN — Lincoln Club of OC (@LincolnClubOC) December 10, 2020

This week, Labor Secretary Julie Su confirmed $11 billion in unemployment benefits were illegitimate, and another $20 billion were labeled as potentially fraudulent.

“There is no sugar coating the reality, California did not have sufficient security measures in place to prevent this level of fraud,” Su stated. “Of the $114 billion in unemployment paid by California since March, approximately 10 percent has been confirmed as fraudulent.”

Su said no safeguards were ever put in place to prevent Chinese and Russian criminals from stealing up to $31 billion with “sophisticated methods of identity theft.”

Several prominent Republicans have announced their support of the recall, and even proposed to replace the Democrat governor. John Cox stated his intent to run against Newsom if the recall garners enough signatures to be placed on the ballot.

Cox, who lost a gubernatorial run against Newsom in 2018, said his home state is a mess, pointing to the high cost of living, rising poverty rates and steep tax rates.

The current Governor is overwhelmed. His lack of management skills are on full display. He hasn’t met the moment, and Californians see it, we are living through, and we want a fresh start. #solutionsnotexcuses — JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) January 25, 2021

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has also floated the idea to replace Newsom by launching an exploratory committee into a gubernatorial run.

No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California. I’m excited to launch our gubernatorial exploratory committee. I want you to be part of this California comeback. Join us at https://t.co/cj8jqTM4ji More updates soon! pic.twitter.com/xw91llfSTC — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) January 4, 2021

“Everybody wants to do the right thing and we’ve encouraged that, but yet when we see things like outdoor dining is not allowed, no science to that, when we see the delay in safely reopening our schools,” Faulconer stated. “You see that frustration that has built, not just here in San Diego, but all across California.”

The recall effort must earn at least 1.5 million signatures by March 17 in order to be placed on the ballot.

