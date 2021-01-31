https://www.theepochtimes.com/reddit-forum-sparks-physical-silver-shortage-on-major-dealers-websites_3679079.html

Several major silver, gold, and other precious metal dealers say they’re suffering shortages of silver—in particular—after Reddit users in the popular forum WallStreetBets called for users to make a run on the precious metal.

Bullion dealers wrote on their respective websites about shortages of physical coins.

APMEX wrote that “due to unprecedented demand on physical silver products, we are unable to accept any additional orders until markets open Sunday evening.”

The silver market opens at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

JM Bullion, another major bullion dealer, wrote that due to an increase in demand, there will be shipping delays of five to 10 days “from cleared payment.”

Next was SDBullion, which also said on Sunday that it cannot fulfill any additional orders until the market opens on Sunday night.

“In the 24 hours proceeding Friday market close, SD Bullion sold nearly 10x the number of silver ounces that we normally would sell in an entire weekend leading to Sunday market open,” wrote Tyler Wall, the CEO of SDBullion, on its website at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.

MoneyMetals had a similar warning: “Due to extremely high weekend volume, we cannot accept any more new orders until global markets open on Sunday night.”

A number of bullion dealer sites said new orders could not be made until Sunday night (The Epoch Times)

A number of popular 1-ounce silver rounds were out of stock on the four aforementioned websites and others.

“In a normal market, we normally can find at least one supplier/source willing to sell some ounces over the weekend if we exceed our long position (the number of ounces we predict we will sell over the weekend). However, everyone we talk to is afraid of a gap up at Sunday night market open,” he said. “This is about ready to get really interesting as there was very little inventory left from suppliers/mints going into Friday close. Our direct [silver] supplier informed us after close on Friday that the ‘US Mint will be on allocation for the remainder of Type 1’ (Current Silver Eagle Design). Our sales for the month of January exceeded any one-month last year.”

The silver run was coordinated via users on WallStreetBets, 4chan’s /biz/ board, Twitter, and other websites over the weekend.

On WallStreetBets, one user wrote in a highly-upvoted post they want to push up the price for an ounce of silver from around $25 to $1,000 in what they described as the “biggest short squeeze in the world.” The post was later deleted by moderators of the group.

