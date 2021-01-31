https://www.independentsentinel.com/report-biden-admin-misplaced-about-20-million-vaccine-doses-sent-to-states/
About The Author
Related Posts
HOW PRESIDENT TRUMP CAN STILL WIN: SCOTUS, State Supreme Courts, Legislatures, And The 12th Amendment . . .
December 11, 2020
Bug-Eyed Burbank Bolshevik Adam Schiff: ‘No Reason’ Trump Should Get Intel Briefings Ever Again
January 17, 2021
Democrats are Looking to Ban Pro-Second Amendment Members of Congress From Carrying Firearms in the Capitol
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy