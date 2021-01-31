https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/536662-sanders-says-democrats-have-the-votes-to-pass-another-relief-bill

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock Sanders baseball card of inauguration meme breaks sales record set by Fauci Bernie Sanders claps back at billionaire’s criticism: ‘Cry me a river’ MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday said that he believed Senate Democrats have the votes to pass another COVID-19 relief package.

In an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” he was asked by host Martha Raddatz if he believed Democrats had enough votes as bipartisan support for a relief bill appears to dwindle.

“Yes, I believe that we do because it’s hard for me to imagine any Democrat, no matter what state he or she may come from, who doesn’t understand the need to go forward right now in an aggressive way to protect the working families of this country,” Sanders said.

“Look, all of us will have differences of opinion. This is a $1.9 trillion bill. I have differences and concerns about this bill,” Sanders said.

“But at the end of the day, we’re going to support the President of the United States, and we’re going to come forward, and we’re going to do what the American people overwhelmingly want us to do. The polling is overwhelming. Republicans, Democrats, independents,” the Vermont senator said.

“I believe that we do,” Sen. Bernie Sanders tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked if Democrats have enough votes to pass the COVID-19 relief bill. Despite “differences and concerns” about the bill, the American people need relief, he adds. https://t.co/0tIupXQlob pic.twitter.com/aGbtmRQ7b1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 31, 2021

President Biden has stated that he would like to have bipartisan support for the relief bill, but has emphasized that a relief bill must be passed “no if, ands or butts.”

Ten Senate Republicans on Sunday proposed their own COVID-19 relief bill, led by Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsBiden reignites immigration fight in Congress Paul says Roberts’s absence ‘crystalized’ argument against Trump impeachment Democrats ready to bypass Republicans on COVID-19 relief bill MORE (R-Me.). Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySunday shows preview: New COVID-19 variants spread in US; Redditors shake Wall Street with Gamestop stock OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden signs series of orders to tackle climate change | Republicans press Granholm on fossil fuels during confirmation hearing Republicans press Granholm on fossil fuels during confirmation hearing MORE said on “Fox News Sunday” that the GOP proposal pared down the Biden administration’s proposal from $1.9 trillion to $600 billion.

“We recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” wrote the GOP senators in a letter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

