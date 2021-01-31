https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/schumer-address-d-c-statehood-automatic-voter-registration/

(BREITBART) — On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Democrats must tackle issues like “improving our democracy. Making D.C. a state, automatic voter registration,” and vowed Democrats will get “big, bold change” “no matter what.” He also commented on the possibility of abolishing the filibuster by stating, “failure is not an option. We must create change.”

Schumer said, “Well, Rev., we have one goal: big, bold change in America. We would like the Republicans to join us in some of those things at least, and maybe they will. But we are going to get that change no matter what. We cannot — there is such a demand, three huge issues we have to do: climate, huge issue facing the country, racial and economic inequality, which has gotten worse, not better, which demands change and justice in a big, bold way, and improving our democracy.

The post Schumer: We have to address D.C. statehood, automatic voter registration appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

