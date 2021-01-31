https://saraacarter.com/sen-blackburn-biden-is-giving-favors-to-china-by-restricting-our-freedoms/

“[American people] are looking at how [Biden] is giving favors to China by restricting our freedoms,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Fox News on Sunday.

When asked on “what can Republicans do to push back on Biden’s executive orders,” Senator Blackburn said that “[GOP] is in that mode where you have to play block and tackle on this filing.”

“Legislation, of course, is something that is important to do and also awareness. And as you saw this week in Knoxville, well, people are watching this and they are incredibly unhappy. They are looking at what has happened with the climate change, with the Paris climate accords, with stopping the Keystone XL pipeline. They are looking at how he is giving favors to China by restricting our freedoms,” continued Blackburn.

“His actions this week have adversely impacted one million jobs, either eliminating or adversely impacting, opening the border to drug cartels, to labor gangs, to gangs, to human traffickers, sex traffickers, making certain that feel that you’ve got that crude in Canada that is going to be heading over to China and then sold back to us. These are things that do not help the U.S. economy.”

