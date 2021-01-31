https://noqreport.com/2021/01/31/should-ric-grenell-run-against-gavin-newsom-in-a-recall-election/

It seems like third time’s a charm for Californians who oppose Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration. After two failed attempts to recall him, this latest effort seems to have enough steam to get the 1.5 million signatures needed by March 15. Currently, they have 1.35 million.

There are now 1,350,000 validated signatures to put @GavinNewsom’s Recall question on the ballot. Just 150,000 to go before March 15. We are close! If you live in California and are registered to vote, sign the petition! @recallgavin2020 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 30, 2021

To be on the safe side, they Recall Gavin 2020 team would like to have well over two million signatures as many will be invalidated. It seems like they’re on pace to get somewhere between the minimum requirement and the safe number. If they do get enough valid signatures, Newsom will face a recall election and Republicans will need someone very strong to take him out. Could that person be Trump administration alumnus Richard Grenell?

We hope so. Without seeing the field it’s impossible to make an endorsement at this time, not to mention the fact that Grenell himself has not openly mentioned the possibility. But of all the names being floated through speculation, Grenell’s seems to be the most likely to force a regime change.

If they group behind the recall efforts are successful in getting enough valid signatures, a recall election will be triggered. It will be a “Yes” or “No” ballot question about recalling Newsom, plus a section to vote for his replacement should the recall be successful. They need a majority of “Yes” votes to secure the recall, at which point the highest vote-getter among the qualified candidates will serve the rest of Newsom’s term.

We’re currently leaning towards Grenell based on the tea leaves telling us three things:

A recall election will, indeed, be triggered

Democrats will do everything in their power to secure a majority “No” vote on the recall ballot

Grenell is the most likely candidate to be embraced by a plurality of voters while also making it more likely a majority will vote “yes” to recall Newsom

Gavin Newsom has been even less effective as Governor than he was as Lt. Governor or Mayor of San Francisco, and that’s saying a lot. We hope to see Ric Grenell on the ballot. #RecallGavin2020

