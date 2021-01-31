https://www.theepochtimes.com/significant-winter-snowstorm-to-hit-east-coast-new-york-boston_3679140.html
A strong snowstorm will hit the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States starting on Sunday and lasting until Tuesday—with tens of millions of Americans coming in the path of the weather system. “Heavy snow and a wintry mix will produce hazardous travel from portions of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic, including the National Capital Region,” said the National Weather Service on Sunday. “The system may transition into a powerful Nor’easter early next week.” A number of winter storm warnings and advisories were issued across the East Coast. “As a storm shifting through the Ohio Valley slowly moves east, a secondary storm will take shape along the Carolina coast later Sunday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Danny Pydynowski said via the website. “The coastal storm will then become the dominant storm of the two, strengthening into a full-blown nor’easter along the Atlantic coast.” Some areas are expected to get as many …