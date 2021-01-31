https://www.raptureready.com/2021/01/30/spirit-of-deception-sweeping-the-world-by-gary-fisher/

A spirit is sweeping around the world. It is a very ugly spirit that is causing all kinds of negative repercussions. It is a spirit that rejects truth. The Bible predicted it for the end times. It is stated this way:

“…because they did not receive the love of the truth so as to be saved. For this reason God will send upon them a deluding influence so that they will believe what is false, in order that they all may be judged who did not believe the truth, but took pleasure in wickedness” (2 Thess 2:10, NASB).

Lack of love for truth has become very obvious in society but especially in the news media in which half-truths and sometimes flat-out lies are being promoted. This is why the average person today has less faith in the news being reported. Many have simply stopped watching and listening to the major news networks. Deception is taking place on a massive scale.

The Bible also states that character issues would dominate people in the last days. “But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power…” (2 Tim 3:1-5).

The United States of America is not immune. The moral absolutes that were instilled in our founding fathers have held American society together for some 240 years and have held dictatorial governments at bay, but those values are being challenged and are collapsing. A generation has emerged that no longer embraces godly values and truths the United States was founded on. As a result, in the U.S. today, a political party can run on a platform of raising taxes, confiscating guns, embracing illegal immigration, having open borders, sanctuary cities, and among other things, murdering the unborn children. Nearly half of the people support this.

Our country is obviously sick! Our compromised educational system has helped bring us here, teaching situational ethics, no pledge of allegiance, political correctness, etc.

Jesus spoke about the days we are experiencing. In Luke 17, He said the days would come just before His return that would be just like the days of Noah. The Genesis record of the days before the flood of Noah reported that violence filled the whole earth. The rise in violence in our cities is then no surprise.

Is there any hope?

Yes, there is, but it is not in Republicans or Democrats. It is in a return to the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ! Better still, His physical return to this earth to establish peace, righteousness, and justice!

Don’t think for one moment that all is escaping the attention of God. He is watching.

Why is He seemingly hesitating to act?

Because the Bible says He is patient, waiting for all to come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).

God knows that “all” will not come to repentance, but He is at least giving them the chance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

