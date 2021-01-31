https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/601833905db3705aa0a83d3b
Evan Rachel Wood, who has testified to Congress about her experience with domestic and sexual violence, says she was “horrifically” abused by Marilyn Manson….
Russia has refused to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny despite President Joe Biden’s request, Reuters reported….
The regime fears the people. More bus loads of National Guard arrived in DC Monday morning. WATCH: Bus loads of National Guard still arriving in DC. Why? pic.twitter.com/cK1YzwdIJ4 — HARLAN Z. HILL …