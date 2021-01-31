https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/ted-cruz-president-trump-reckless-irresponsible-not-prove-election-fraud-court-video/

Senator Cruz is an example of a Republican who will never win a national election and especially moving forward after the 2020 election. Democrats BRAZENLY used EVERY TRICK in their bag to steal victory in November 2020. And they did it without a hint of shame.

In this week’s video, Senator Ted Cruz accused President Donald Trump of spouting “overheated rhetoric” about the election and failing to present evidence of voter fraud.

Starting at the 16:52 mark of the January 25th, 2021 episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Senator Ted Cruz states the following:

Senator Ted Cruz: “President Trump’s rhetoric, I think, went way too far over the line. I think it was both reckless and irresponsible because he said repeatedly—and he said over and over again—he won by a landslide; there was massive fraud; it was all stolen everywhere. That evidence, the campaign did not prove that in any court, and to make a determination about an election it has to be based on the evidence, and so simply saying the result you want, that’s not responsible and you’ve never heard me use language like that. What I’ve said is voter fraud is real, and we need to examine the evidence, and look at the actual facts; and in particular, what is the evidence of how much voter fraud occurred, and did it occur in sufficient quantities and in sufficient states to alter the outcome of the election. That would have been the mandate of the election commission; to assess.”

And later around the 25-minute mark, he refers to the events of January 6th, 2021 as “a terrorist attack on the United States Capital.”

Republicans better wake up! They either act now or the GOP will be the minority party in the United States moving forward.

