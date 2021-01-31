http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7VNpjOGxAmM/the-karma-cometh.php

In an American Thinker post Tom Lifson poses the question “Is karma coming calling for Killer Cuomo?” Tom notes:

Disgraceful as was Cuomo’s sending thousands to death, his lies and excuses blaming everyone but himself for the carnage are even more repulsive, at least on a rhetorical level. In an epic Twitter thread, Tom Elliott chronicles the cowardly and mendacious antics of the son of a guv. Read the whole thing. Twitter is not allowing me to embed the tweets, so I post a couple of screen grabs, which won’t allow you to play the videos. If your stomach can stand the lying and hypocrisy, do click on the link about and subject yourself to this bullying weasel’s pathetic blame-shifting.

I have embedded all the tweets to which Tom refers below. I apologize in advance for the repetition, but they are linked and difficult for me to disentangle. Elliott’s takedown is a work of art. He introduces it with the observation: “In light of the NY AG confirming @NYGovCuomo has been lying about the death toll resulting from his ordering Covid patients into nursing homes, let’s revisit how he’s handled questions into this issue …” Revisit this:

In October, Cuomo said these deaths weren’t his fault, instead blaming the nursing homes’ staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities “We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” https://t.co/BJO287OFtf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Cuomo then pivoted to blaming the Trump Administration, claiming “federal guidelines:” resulted in Covid patients being moved into New York nursing homes https://t.co/PYy3fd2Bl8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Cuomo, asked about the directive he signed specifically ordering Covid patients into NY nursing homes, Cuomo dodged again, blaming “cruel” and “reprehensible” Trump for creating the impression he did anything wrong https://t.co/EcpWwMUCvn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

A couple weeks later, Cuomo claimed the story was a “conspiracy” cooked up by the Trump DoJ. “They have done a terrible job on Covid from day one, and they want a counter-defense … the conspiracy they’re trying to spread just has no factual basis.”https://t.co/duh15NaeHH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

