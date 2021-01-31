https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/31/this-is-gonna-be-fun-lefties-go-after-elite-media-outlets-for-protecting-biden-and-keeping-millions-of-americans-from-receiving-covid-relief/

Elite media outlets. LOL – ouch! Good luck with that, Bloomberg, WaPo, NYT, and the rest.

Elite media outlets are working together to keep millions more Americans from receiving COVID survival checks pic.twitter.com/XRNMXyMgQO — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) January 31, 2021

The headline from the New York Times is especially out of touch. Biden’s Relief Plan Is a Trojan Horse and he’s ‘ok with that’. LOL

What’s really sad is people like Andrew Perez and millions of others were lied to and told if they supported Democrats and voted a certain way $2k relief would be sent out IMMEDIATELY. Not next month, not next week, not even the next day …

And of course, Biden has been far too busy destroying jobs to actually help anyone and our good friends in the elite media are doing their job and protecting the old man.

Like they always do.

They’re trying to keep the checks to the American people to as little as possible to as few as possible. Might need those dollars to bail out some banks & hedge funds. — Non-Partisan Leaguer 🌹🌻🌱🏳️‍🌈 (@mnscooter1960) January 31, 2021

“we know its unpopular to say no checks at all, but putting red tape up to stop them from reaching people is almost as good.” — If on a Winter’s Night a Gamer (@buttwife) January 31, 2021

For some reason, “and I’m OK with that” was especially galling. — David Lehrfeld (@DavidLehrfeld) January 31, 2021

Agreed. What a horrible headline and person for writing it.

running interference as usual — Sargentwhitey (@sargentwhitey) January 31, 2021

Here’s a novel idea, let’s just poll the large “bottom” percentage of the country on what they need, instead of getting more sh!tty opinions from rich a$$hats — chickenjane 🐔 (@chickenjane1) January 31, 2021

All of this is just a time wasting strategy

The more time they spend “reviewing” recipients for eligibility, the more they hope you’ll forget the entire thing — Cosmic Whale (Coffee Buddy of Ziltoid) (@anceldelambert) January 31, 2021

What I don’t understand is that the checks weren’t going to be given out to people making $75,000 and up anyway. Which is problematic in itself, because this is working under the assumption that they are currently employed at the same income level as 2019. — Bastille Day 🌹🌻 (@LittleBirdSteph) January 31, 2021

And Biden promised.

Never forget that.

BREAKING: There are people who won’t spend money. — Applebees curbside communist (@BlackshearComic) January 31, 2021

Almost as if the goal is to maximize the number of people who believe their interests are aligned with people that make hundreds of thousands, millions, or even billions more than them as opposed to people that make just a few thousand a year less — Samuel J McKenna (@SamuelJMcKenna) January 31, 2021

Just because people make more than 75,000 doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be getting the stimulus check. Just because they earn that much on paper, doesn’t actually mean that the job gives them that much. — Anime Aikouka (@AAikouka) January 31, 2021

“Risks giving money to people who won’t spend it” Are they talking about the billionaire class and their trust funds? — FresnoMac (@mac_fresno) January 31, 2021

This is what they do.

Have fun with that.

