Elite media outlets. LOL – ouch! Good luck with that, Bloomberg, WaPo, NYT, and the rest.

The headline from the New York Times is especially out of touch. Biden’s Relief Plan Is a Trojan Horse and he’s ‘ok with that’. LOL

What’s really sad is people like Andrew Perez and millions of others were lied to and told if they supported Democrats and voted a certain way $2k relief would be sent out IMMEDIATELY. Not next month, not next week, not even the next day …

And of course, Biden has been far too busy destroying jobs to actually help anyone and our good friends in the elite media are doing their job and protecting the old man.

Like they always do.

Agreed. What a horrible headline and person for writing it.

And Biden promised.

Never forget that.

This is what they do.

Have fun with that.

