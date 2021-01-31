https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/donald-trump-and-jared-kushner-nominated-nobel-peace-prize-work?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump was nominated Monday morning for the Novel Peace Prize for his work on the Israel-UAE peace deal.

“In the last 30 years, Donald Trump is the first president of the United States, who during his tenure, has not started a war. Additionally, he signed several peace agreements in the Middle East which have helped provide stability in the region and peace,” wrote Jaak Madison, the member of the European Parliament who nominated Trump, who nominated Trump.

Trump’s efforts became known as the Abraham Accords, a joint statement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States (later joined by other Arab nations.)

Nominated separately from Trump, was Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and White House adviser.

Kushner was nominated by Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity,” Dershowitz wrote in his nominating statement. “Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will.”

This is not Trump’s first nomination.

The former president was nominated last year by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who said had “done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in November.

