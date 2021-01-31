https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trumps-save-america-pac-pulled-tens-millions-during-final-weeks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The leadership PAC created by former President Trump following the November presidential election accrued nearly $31 million before the new year began.

The Save America PAC has filed documents with the Federal Trade Commission reporting having raised $30.9 million from Nov. 24 to Dec, 31, 2020. All of those dollars flowed in during the period of time when Trump and his allies were vocally contesting the results of the 2020 election and waging high-profile legal battles in an effort to overturn Biden’s electoral victory.

Millions in PAC money will give Trump an opportunity to have a voice in the 2022 House races, during which Trump has said he will focus on helping Republicans reclaim a majority in the lower chamber.

Most of the money from the PAC, or political action committee. came from grassroots donors.

Beyond the Save America PAC, Trump also has access to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which reportedly raised just under $63 million during the final weeks of 2020.

