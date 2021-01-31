https://www.foxnews.com/politics/twitter-biden-trump-ban-2020-election-donations

President Biden was the clear favorite of Twitter employees when it came to campaign donations during the 2020 election cycle.

Twitter employees and their immediate family members donated $193,443 to the Biden campaign compared to $3,023 to the Trump campaign, records show.

GOOGLE, MICROSOFT, VERIZON ON BIDEN INAUGURATION COMMITTEE DONOR LIST

In fact, Biden was the largest recipient of Twitter-affiliated campaign donations during the 2020 election cycle. However, Twitter’s employees don’t rank anywhere near the top of Biden donors, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Their donations to Democrats versus Republicans was a 98% to 2% split. Twitter employees gave $783,990 to Democrats and $12,333 to Republicans.

On top of that, Twitter gave Biden what Politico dubbed a “priceless” gift when the social media platform permanently banned Trump earlier in January. Prior to the ban, Trump’s tweets often shaped the news cycle during his four years in office.

Meanwhile, big tech companies including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft were among Biden’s inaugural committee donors, according to a list released by the Biden Inaugural Committee of all contributors who donated over $200. The list did not specify how much each donor contributed.

FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG PRAISES BIDEN ABORTION POLICY, CRITICIZES SOUTH CAROLINA PARTIAL BAN

Big Tech employees have landed top posts on the Biden-Harris transition team and Republicans are raising concerns that the additions to the team and the next administration are “evidence” that Silicon Valley “works hand in glove” with Democratic politicians.

At least nine different Biden transition team members or advisers previously held positions at Facebook, Google, or Twitter. Several transition team members worked in the Obama administration before joining one of the tech giants and then later reentering politics as part of the Biden team.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Corporate donations to inaugural committees are not unusual, and Microsoft was listed as giving $500,000 in equipment to Trump’s inauguration committee in 2017, CNBC reported. Google was listed as giving $285,000.

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea and Fox News’ Peter Hasson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

