On Sunday morning Rep. Devin Nunes and his former aide Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Nunes and Kash Patel were asked about the double-standard in the US justice system today. This comes after former FBI lawyer kevin Clinesmith was sentenced to probation for falsifying documents that led to the Trump Spygate scandal, the greatest political scandal in US history next to the 2020 election.

Paul Sperry earlier weighed in on this travesty of justice.

During their discussion today Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo that the Biden White House is even firing Trump officials in the Pentagon who are out on maternity and paternity leave!

This is who they are.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

