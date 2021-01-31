https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/unity-biden-white-house-fired-trump-officials-pentagon-maternity-paternity-leave-video/

On Sunday morning Rep. Devin Nunes and his former aide Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Nunes and Kash Patel were asked about the double-standard in the US justice system today. This comes after former FBI lawyer kevin Clinesmith was sentenced to probation for falsifying documents that led to the Trump Spygate scandal, the greatest political scandal in US history next to the 2020 election.

Paul Sperry earlier weighed in on this travesty of justice.

We no longer have govt of the People, by the People or for the People. We have govt of the Elite, by the Elite and for the Elite. We are losing our Republic to the crooks — in both parties. The People must rise up and take back their Republic before it becomes a banana republic — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 29, 2021

We now have dirty FBI agents, dirty FBI attorneys &dirty FBI brass getting away w hard crimes. We have transparently dirty investigations, prosecutions & sentencings. We have prez candidates & presidents spied on by secret police. We have dirty elections. Everything’s politicized — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 29, 2021

During their discussion today Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo that the Biden White House is even firing Trump officials in the Pentagon who are out on maternity and paternity leave!

This is who they are.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

