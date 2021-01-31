http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jebVelaJwpM/

Winter Storm Orlena has blanketed the Midwest and is set to hit the East Coast with heavy snow and high winds possible from New England to New York City and Philadelphia.

“Orlena is spreading snow from the southern Great Lakes eastward into the mid-Atlantic region right now, including from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore,” the Weather Channel reported Sunday.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport saw over six inches of snowfall Sunday morning and parts of the Washington, D.C., metro area saw one to two inches of snow, the outlet continued:

Winter storm watches, warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from the southern Great Lakes to the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic states and New England. The worst winter conditions are expected over the next 24 hours where warnings are in place and are possible within the next 36 hours where watches are in effect.

“Travel will be severely disrupted by the snow and strong winds from Orlena into Tuesday,” the report said.

Meteorologist Mike Seidel tweeted aerial video footage Saturday of Chicago, writing, “Arriving in #Chicago ahead of what could be their biggest #snowstorm of the season. And it’s all headed to DC, Philly, NYC and Boston Sunday-Monday”:

Arriving in #Chicago ahead of what could be their biggest #snowstorm of the season. And it’s all headed to DC, Philly, NYC and Boston Sunday-Monday. We’ll have the latest forecasts and see you live starting at 8 PM ET on @weatherchannel @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/U2H6aSPYc3 — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 30, 2021

The National Weather Service Eastern Region posted forecasts Sunday:

A major nor’easter will be impacting the Eastern US through Tuesday. Here are the latest snowfall, wind gust, and coastal flooding forecasts. Near blizzard conditions are possible along the coast Monday-Monday night where the strongest winds are expected. pic.twitter.com/mFSLe9DG0x — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 31, 2021

More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts from Minnesota to Maine as the storm moves eastward, ABC News reported.

“By Monday evening we could see a period of mixing and even a transition to a cold rain for coastal areas. Any freezing rain or sleet will make travel hazardous as hard surfaces will become icy,” the outlet said. In addition, several weather systems are expected to move across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California in the coming days, bringing heavy rain with them. “There is a risk for flash flooding across southwest Oregon and Northern California where they could see as much as 5 inches of rain,” the ABC report concluded.

