Whoa. . .

The Florida Democratic Party reportedly only had $60,931 on hand per their latest FEC filing with total receipts of $1,122,753 and total expenditures of $1,218,461:

Cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2020: Florida Republican Party: $5.8 millionhttps://t.co/cGwNLWMVyw Florida Democratic Party: $60,931https://t.co/6yc3N1M4Rt#FlaPol — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) January 31, 2021

But it’s worse than just trailing the Florida Republican party by over $5 million. According to Florida-based pundit Peter Schorsch, he’s hearing “the situation is much worse than this” with “many staffers having lost their health care in December bc bill was not paid”:

Yes its true. And from what I hear the situation is much worse than this, with many staffers having lost their health care in December bc bill was not paid. https://t.co/ppmO4UI4Kk — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) January 31, 2021

Well, now we know why they needed that PPP loan last year:

.@FlaDems should NEVER have applied for a taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program loan. But they did — and I’m leading the charge to find out who’s responsible. I voted for the PPP to help small businesses, not line political parties’ pockets. Floridians deserve answers! pic.twitter.com/ino5TAiPK3 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) October 15, 2020

And Dems wonder why Florida is now a ruby-red state?

Florida Democrats took a $780,000 PPP loan that they should never have received and ended up having to return. It was used in at least 10x that worth of attacks on their candidates throughout the state. I hope that building fund was worth it. — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) November 4, 2020

Good work, Dems:

Nah. I haven’t checked. But it’s not shocking that party that was running out of money and influence that just got its ass kicked in November is now almost completely broke — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 1, 2021

By the way, there are still questions about the loan that have yet to be answered:

