Whoa. . .

The Florida Democratic Party reportedly only had $60,931 on hand per their latest FEC filing with total receipts of $1,122,753 and total expenditures of $1,218,461:

But it’s worse than just trailing the Florida Republican party by over $5 million. According to Florida-based pundit Peter Schorsch, he’s hearing “the situation is much worse than this” with “many staffers having lost their health care in December bc bill was not paid”:

Well, now we know why they needed that PPP loan last year:

And Dems wonder why Florida is now a ruby-red state?

Good work, Dems:

By the way, there are still questions about the loan that have yet to be answered:

