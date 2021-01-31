https://noqreport.com/2021/01/31/when-satire-become-reality-babylon-bees-prediction-about-blms-nobel-peace-prize/

Black Lives Matter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. This is the same Black Lives Matter that caused riots across the United States following the George Floyd killing. It’s the same Black Lives Matter that helped burn the city of Kenosha when an armed accused rapist was shot by police. And it’s the same Black Lives Matter that advocates for the destruction of the nuclear family and the end of law enforcement as we know it.

According to The Guardian:

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize for the way its call for systemic change has spread around the world. In his nomination papers, the Norwegian MP Petter Eide said the movement had forced countries outside the US to grapple with racism within their own societies.

“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,” Eide said. “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice.

“They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

If any of this sounds familiar, you may be a fan of satire. Several months before, in August of 2020, the satirical geniuses over at The Babylon Bee posted what they thought was a ludicrous story. As it turns out, their brand of satire was closer to real life than they realized as “woke” members of the international community apparently believe anarchy and destruction of private property are worthy of praise.

Here’s what The Babylon Bee posted in jest just five months ago:

OSLO—The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced the recipients of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize: Black Lives Matter peaceful protesters who burned down communities and violently beat all who stood in their way.

BLM protester and Antifa member Bryce Hapley accepted the award on behalf of all the incredibly peaceful protesters across the United States.

“Nobody has done more for peace than these brave peaceful protesters,” a Nobel Committee spokesperson said while presenting the award to the young man, clad in all black and wielding a bike lock. “Every thrown brick, every bloodied citizen, and every burned-down low-income housing community represents another step toward world peace.”

“This may be the most deserving recipient since Barack Obama.”

Hapley immediately hurled the Nobel medal through the window of a nearby Starbucks in the name of peace.

The notion that a violent, racist domestic terrorist group would be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize is ludicrous. Except it happened. Kudos to The Babylon Bee for being unfortunately prophetic.

