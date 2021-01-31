https://www.oann.com/white-house-to-investigate-gamestop-stock-surge/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-to-investigate-gamestop-stock-surge

A GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square is shown on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:01 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Biden administration said they will examine the legal discussion surrounding the GameStop stock surge. In an interview with NBC, Biden’s economic adviser Brian Deese explained the White House will be investigating potential wrongdoing in an effort to protect the economy’s integrity.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese spoke during a press briefing at the White House on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Deese’s sentiments came just days after the SEC also announced plans to investigate major trading firms following the market irregularities which made headlines last week.

“I could tell you the SEC is focused on understanding fully what happened here,” Deese stated. “Their focus is on protecting retail investors and also the integrity of the market.”

Last week, GameStop was used as a tool by a group of everyday investors to battle hedge fund managers who the investors said were profiting off the company’s decline.

MORE NEWS: Calif. Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Fabricating Ambush

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...